Dubai Is Bringing You Some Thrilling And Unmissable Global MMA Action!

Get ready, fight fans, Dubai is about to become the epicenter of global MMA action!

A groundbreaking partnership between the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Sports Council, and the Professional Fighters League (PFL) is bringing the heat with the launch of the Champions Series. Tickets will fly, get them here!

This isn’t just any fight..

It’s Dubai’s first-ever Champions Series World Title Event, happening on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at the iconic Coca-Cola Arena

Headlining the show is Usman Nurmagomedov, the undefeated Bellator Lightweight World Champion known as the “Pride of Dagestan,” taking on Ireland’s rising star, Paul “Big News” Hughes. These two warriors will face off in a battle that promises epic action, unmatched skill, and jaw-dropping intensity.

But this partnership is about more than just one fight…

The series, dubbed “Road to Dubai,” aims to make Dubai a global hotspot for MMA, attracting top talent and turning local fighters into future champions

Plus, this partnership fits perfectly with Dubai’s vision to become a leading global city for business, tourism, and sports, creating experiences you won’t find anywhere else!

Expect thrilling fights, electric energy, and Dubai’s world-class hospitality all in one unforgettable night

Whether you’re a hardcore fight fan or just love an adrenaline-packed night out, this event is a must-see spectacle! Secure your spot early because fans can register for the exclusive pre-sale starting Thursday, November 21 at 8:00 am GST. Registration will close on Friday, November 22 at 7:00 am GST.

Once registered, you’ll get early access to tickets on Friday, November 22 at 9:00 am GST. If you miss the pre-sale window, don’t worry, the general sale opens the same day at 2:00 pm GST.

