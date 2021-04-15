Latest
Dubai Is Celebrating Egyptian Actor Mohamed Ramadan's New Role On Free Fire
Ramadan is time where families gather, break fast together, and definitely watch new shows together. And every Ramadan, Egyptian cinema fans tune in to watch Mohamed Ramadan on the big screen. Speaking of big screens, Mohamed Ramadan took over the Burj Khalifa in celebration of him being the first Arab character on Free Fire.
Tomorrow, April 16 is the official launch of Mohamed Ramadan’s character on Free Fire
Free Fire was the world’s most loaded game in 2019 and 2020 so this is a huge deal for Mohamed Ramadan
The Egyptian actor landed in Dubai and went to the launch party to celebrate his character launch on the game. This is definitely not the first time he flies out to Dubai! He was here working on a collab with Bollywood actress, Urvashi Rautela. While he was here, he released the trailer for his Ramadan show “Moussa” which you can watch right NOW!
Mohamed Ramadan’s show for the Holy Month
His Ramadan show called “Moussa” is set in the 1950’s through the 1960’s. It revolves around the journey of a man from Egypt who lost his father at adolescence. He has to take care of his younger siblings and provide for his family.
On his ITP Live takeover he said “Ramadan Kareem to ITP Live. Thank you for an amazing day and the best launch event with Free Fire.”