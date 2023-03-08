د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai Is Handing Out Cash Prizes For Safe Bikers And Scooter Riders

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is always coming up with ways to ensure drivers and riders are safe on the road. This time, they’ve come up with a good ol’ prize if people follow the traffic safety rules!

As part of the Gulf Traffic Week 2023 activities, held between March 6 & 12, RTA launched the ‘Safe Rider’ initiative (running for only 2 days)

20 people (cyclists and e-scooter riders) will be randomly awarded a cash prize of AED1,000 for adhering to all safety rules

In order to qualify, participants must adhere to all traffic safety rules.

