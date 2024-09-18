Dubai Is Making Big Changes To Its Boardrooms!

The Ministry of Economy has issued a decision making it mandatory for all private joint-stock companies to allocate at least one woman on their board of directors, as of January 2025.

The decision comes in collaboration between UAE Gender Balance Council (GBC) in an effort to strengthen women’s representation and role in the workforce.

According to Minister of Economy, Abdallah Bin Touq, the resolution is part of the UAE’s vision to expand gender balance and create opportunities to develop women’s contributions to the UAE’s business sector.

Mona Al Marri, Vice President of GBC, addressed what the decision means for the future of women and the UAE.

“…the decision paves the way for greater women’s representation on boards, a transformative step that will contribute to the UAE’s comprehensive economic growth,” said Al Marri.

The decision is also to ensure the appreciation and valuing of the vital roles women play in the growth of investment and finance fields today in the country.

The UAE GBC has been paving paths for women in the workforce through many initiatives over the years. This includes launching the “Gender Balance Guide” and hosting gender balance workshops.