Dubai Is Set To Build The World’s First 3D-Printed Mosque

The world’s first 3D-printed mosque is set to be built by Dubai, starting in October this year.

According to The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities (IACAD), the project, which is being constructed with the vision and directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will to hold a floor area of 2,000 square meters and will accommodate 600 worshippers.

Image Credits: Twitter @IACADDUBAI

“إسلامية دبي تعلن ” عن إطلاق أول مسجد في العالم يُبنى بتقنية الطباعة ثلاثية الأبعاد

أعلنت دائرة الشؤون الإسلامية والعمل الخيري بدبي عن إطلاق أول مسجد في العالم يُبنى بتقنية الطباعة ثلاثية الأبعاد في إمارة دبي . #إسلامية_دبي #طباعة_ثلاثية_الأبعاد #مساجد_دبي pic.twitter.com/SmdpTjkhdE — الشؤون الإسلامية دبي (@IACADDUBAI) January 12, 2023

The mosque is part of Dubai’s 3D Printing Strategy

The project is scheduled for completion in 2025, as three workers are set to operate the robotic printer, this 3D printing technology will ensure that the structure is built in four months.

It is also part of the city’s 3D Printing Strategy, an initiative initiated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed launched in April 2016, which aims to use technology for the service of humanity and to promote the status of the UAE and Dubai as a leading hub of 3D printing tech by 2030.

The director-general of IACAD, Hamad Al Shaibani says that “Building the first mosque in the world to be built with 3D printing technology is a distinguished project in the world built with this feature, and this work is a translation on the ground of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed.”