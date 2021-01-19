د . إAEDSRر . س

"Is The COVID Vaccine Mandatory?" A Dubai Lawyer Answers Your Questions For Free On TikTok

You’re about to get a knowledge bomb.

A Dubai lawyer is answering basic questions about UAE law (*note, this is NOT legal advice you should always consult an expert for your individual case) and it’s super helpful.

Is the COVID vaccine mandatory? What do you do if you find yourself pregnant out of wedlock?What happens if you get terminated without notice? Arash Zad is a lawyer who specialisess in real estate law, corporate law and company incorporation and he’s using TikTok to summarise, the most commonly asked questions in brief.

Dishing the cold hard facts: You cannot drive under the influence of alcohol. Period

@arashzadReply to @prince_zee_ Like & Follow for more.   ##dubai ##mydubai ##dubailife ##legal ##law ##lawyer ##ArashZad ##ForYouPage ##LearnOnTiktok ##Education♬ original sound – The Lawyer

Having a VPN on your phone isn’t actually illegal, it’s the content you might access that is

@arashzadLike & follow for more legal tips. Is using VPN illegal? ##dubai ##dubailife ##legal ##law ##lawyer ##ArashZad ##ForYouPage ##LearnOnTiktok ##Education♬ Pieces (Solo Piano Version) – Danilo Stankovic

The one you should definitely already know: don’t swear, curse of even flash the middle finger emoji on social media

@arashzadCursing & swearing. Don’t forget to like and follow. ##dubai ##mydubai ##dubailife ##legal ##law ##lawyer ##ArashZad ##ForYouPage ##LearnOnTiktok ##Education♬ Astronomia (EDM Edition) – Pedrodjdaddy

Is your company holding your passport? Here’s what you need to do

@arashzadReply to @rafabaseye Is your company holding your passport? That’s illegal ##ArashZad ##ForYouPage ##LearnOnTiktok ##Education♬ All Comes Back To You – R3HAB

The Lovin Daily: Officially Opening! The First Dubai Pavilion At Expo2020 Opens This Friday

