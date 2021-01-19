Latest
"Is The COVID Vaccine Mandatory?" A Dubai Lawyer Answers Your Questions For Free On TikTok
You’re about to get a knowledge bomb.
A Dubai lawyer is answering basic questions about UAE law (*note, this is NOT legal advice you should always consult an expert for your individual case) and it’s super helpful.
Is the COVID vaccine mandatory? What do you do if you find yourself pregnant out of wedlock?What happens if you get terminated without notice? Arash Zad is a lawyer who specialisess in real estate law, corporate law and company incorporation and he’s using TikTok to summarise, the most commonly asked questions in brief.
