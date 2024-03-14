This Kids Spring Camp Is Fancier Than Your Dream Dubai Vacay

It doesn’t get more Dubai than this.

The Dubai Mall Spring Camp is a four-day extravaganza set to run from March 25th to April 5th for children and the itinerary is truly out of this world!

Imagine a camp where kids get to explore some of the most thrilling attractions the city has to offer, all under one roof!

From going to the 124th floor of the Burj Khalifa to feeding the fish at Dubai Aquarium…this is a Spring Camp for the books

Each day brings a new adventure. Check out this dreamy itinerary that the kids will follow:

Day 1: KidZania Dubai – where young minds can unleash their creativity and explore different career paths through interactive role-playing activities. From aspiring firefighters to budding doctors, there’s something for every child’s imagination to run wild.

Day 2: Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo – Kids will hop aboard the Glass Bottom Boat, marvel at the majestic penguins in Penguin Cove, and even go behind the scenes for an exclusive tour. And of course, there’s the thrilling experience of feeding the fish, a highlight that will be remembered for years to come.

Day 3: Ice skating session + Burj Khalifa: They are taking the excitement to new heights with a skating session at Dubai Ice Rink followed by a visit to At the Top, Burj Khalifa, where youngsters can soak in panoramic views of the city from the 124th floor of the world’s tallest building. It’s a bird’s-eye perspective like no other!

Day 4: Play DXB + Reel Cinemas- Kids can let loose and burn off some energy before winding down with movies at Reel Cinemas.

With activities catered to different interests and age groups, there’s never a dull moment at the Dubai Mall Spring Camp.

All the finer deets:

Register here!

Where? Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai

When? The Dubai Mall Spring Camp is a 4-day event from Monday to Thursday. It will begin on March 25 and until April 5, 2024.

Time? 9 am to 3 pm Who can join? Kids from 7 to 14 years. Kids from 3-6 years old must be accompanied by an adult.