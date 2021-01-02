Dubai Metro's New Route 2020 Is Now Fully Operational

If you live in Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan or Jebel Ali, then chances are you have been waiting for the news of the new metro Route 2020 to officially operate.

Well, your New Year’s wish has been granted!

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has started operating the four new station routes in Jebel Ali, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, and Al Furjan on January 1, 2021 at 10am- starting the year off to the right path.