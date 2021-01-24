An Act Of Kindness At Dubai Metro Gets The Attention Of The Ruler Of Dubai

A Dubai Metro story that will make you smile!

Ashleigh Stewart got stuck in a tricky situation, when she found herself at Emirates Towers Metro, without her wallet or any credit on her NOL card. Luckily, a kind-hearted Metro employee noticed, saving the day, he topped up her card and wouldn’t except repayment later. What a guy!

Ashleigh, a journalist based in Dubai, shared the story on Twitter, aiming to get some extra credit for the man for simply being so nice. The Tweet got heaps of likes and attention and made it all the way to the top. That’s right, the tweet grabbed the attention of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

People helping people. Abdullah went above and beyond and didn’t expect an ounce of praise

Main image via @Ash_Stewart_