An Act Of Kindness At Dubai Metro Gets The Attention Of The Ruler Of Dubai
A Dubai Metro story that will make you smile!
Ashleigh Stewart got stuck in a tricky situation, when she found herself at Emirates Towers Metro, without her wallet or any credit on her NOL card. Luckily, a kind-hearted Metro employee noticed, saving the day, he topped up her card and wouldn’t except repayment later. What a guy!
Ashleigh, a journalist based in Dubai, shared the story on Twitter, aiming to get some extra credit for the man for simply being so nice. The Tweet got heaps of likes and attention and made it all the way to the top. That’s right, the tweet grabbed the attention of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
People helping people. Abdullah went above and beyond and didn’t expect an ounce of praise
A moment please for this absolute hero at Emirates Towers metro station.
My metro card was out of credit & I forgot my wallet. Bearing witness to my idiocy, this staff Superman topped me up out of his own $$ & wouldn’t accept any attempt to repay him later.
— Ashleigh Stewart (@Ash_Stewart_) January 22, 2021
All the way to the top: The ruler of Dubai commented on the story, ‘a true example of a real civil servant’
. نموذج للموظف الحكومي في الإمارات
A true example of a real civil servant .. https://t.co/y1G1gI1Kmu
— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 23, 2021
He wasn’t the only one, so many people jumped into the comments with only great things to say
That is truly a human solidarity action … absolutely amazing…
— Dr. Ra'Ed K. QaQish (@RaEdQaQish) January 24, 2021
Ashleigh wanted to get the attention of his employer, the RTA
Give this man a raise!
@rta_dubai please give this man employee of the month. Or a raise. Or a house
— Ashleigh Stewart (@Ash_Stewart_) January 22, 2021