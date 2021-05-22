Latest
The Dubai Metro Is Opening Up Two More Stations In June
The Dubai metro has saved us all a ton of money and time. It’s one of Dubai’s greatest assets. Residents use it on a daily basis to get to work, malls, far away areas and soon to EXPO 2020.
Route 2020 added four stations that were so appreciated by the residents who live nearby. Jebel Ali is a transfer station on the Red Line and the other three are stationed in The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, and Al Furjan.
On the first of June, Dubai Metro is adding Dubai Investment Park Station and Expo 2020 Stations
The new Dubai Metro Expo2020 station will be only open for those entitled to access to the Expo site until it’s official opening
The Dubai Expo2020 will open on October 1 and that’s when the public will be able to get there via the metro station, according to HE Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). And according to RTA, from June 1, the Red Line will shuttle trips between Al Rashidiya and Expo 2020 stations.
The opening of the Jumeirah Golf Estates Station will also coincide with the opening of Expo,
Al Tayer said.