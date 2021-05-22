The Dubai Metro Is Opening Up Two More Stations In June

The Dubai metro has saved us all a ton of money and time. It’s one of Dubai’s greatest assets. Residents use it on a daily basis to get to work, malls, far away areas and soon to EXPO 2020.

Route 2020 added four stations that were so appreciated by the residents who live nearby. Jebel Ali is a transfer station on the Red Line and the other three are stationed in The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, and Al Furjan.

On the first of June, Dubai Metro is adding Dubai Investment Park Station and Expo 2020 Stations