WATCH: Dubai’s Biggest Names Pay Tribute To The City In A New Song

Dubai Tourism released a new song that is wholly dedicated to the city of Dubai and folks, it is just as ICONIC as the city is. Ya Salam Ya Dubai comes just at the right time, with all the New Year’s glee still lingering amongst us all.

Listen to the track sung by Rashid Al Majed, and we’re sure it’ll be your new ‘driving down Sheikh Zayed Road’ track!

The music video for the song features all of Dubai’s breathtaking sceneries and landmarks

The Dubai Frame, Hatta’s glorious mountains and all the hangout spots that even longtime residents can’t help but snap a pic in. Reports say that the song comes as partnership between Dubai Tourism and MBC, to celebrate the history, present and overall legend that is this city.

Well-known faces and notable influencers also graced the music video

Anas Bukhash of AB Talks by the Dubai Frame, Virgin Radio’s Kris Fade, and everyone’s favourite glam momma Karen Wazen were in it too!

Not only was the track sung by popular Bahraini-Saudi singer Rashed Al Majed…

It was also produced by RedOne, whom you might remember has worked with living legends like Lady Gaga and Enrique Iglesias.

So you already know it’s a bop.