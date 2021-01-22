A Down And Out Physio In Dubai Got Stormzy As His First Client And It Changed Everything

Physiotherapist Lee Moran came to Dubai to work for a hospital, then decided to quit after three months, unaware what to do next. He then decides to start his own thing, and what do you know?

He gets Stormzy as his FIRST ever client.

Ahhhhh, only in Dubai.

Moral of the story: trust your gut and follow your dreams

Maybe then we’ll also be lucky enough to meet the British rapper, singer and songwriter.