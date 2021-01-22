Dubai
A Down And Out Physio In Dubai Got Stormzy As His First Client And It Changed Everything
Physiotherapist Lee Moran came to Dubai to work for a hospital, then decided to quit after three months, unaware what to do next. He then decides to start his own thing, and what do you know?
He gets Stormzy as his FIRST ever client.
Ahhhhh, only in Dubai.
Moral of the story: trust your gut and follow your dreams
Maybe then we’ll also be lucky enough to meet the British rapper, singer and songwriter.
What a great push to kick off a business in 2021!
According to Moran, the grime rapper booked in for a full posterior chain and lower limb release following some heavy training in the last week.
On that note, have you ever had a ‘very Dubai’ moment?
Everyone would’ve had an encounter with a celeb, at least once, if you live here.
Let us know in the comments section below.