This Is A Drill! Dubai Police Ambush A Metro And Carry Out A Hostage Situation

Is this a movie scene or a real-life drill?

A hostage scenario was recreated at Dubai Metro today in the presence of Dubai’s Crown Prince, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

A black ops team carried out a hostage crisis simulation training inside a metro cabin, in front of HH who also visited the operations room, laboratory and the future lobby of the Hamdan Smart Station for Simulation and Training.

HH Also check out the artificial intelligence camera systems which include a new system for monitoring the number of people entering the metro, a sudden movement monitoring system, a system for entering restricted sites, monitoring suspicious objects, in addition to a long-term waiting system.