Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa Metro Station Is Enroute To A Complete Transformation

Did you know passenger numbers at the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station exceeded 10.577 million in 2024, with nearly 58,000 daily boarding and alighting? Wow, those are some big numbers! It’s surprising then that the metro station is now set for a complete makeover.

For instant updates Follow Lovin on WhatsApp

Why was this decision taken?

RTA Dubai aims to address surging passenger traffic, particularly during public holidays and high-profile events such as New Year’s Eve in Dubai. The Roads and Transportation Authority, in collaboration with Emaar Properties, plans to boost capacity by 65%.

More details on the mega project The expansion will increase the station’s total area from 6,700 to 8,500 square metres. The metro station’s hourly capacity is expected to increase from 7,250 to 12,320 passengers per hour. Once completed, the station will be able to serve up to 220,000 passengers per day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) Here is the game plan: Improvements of entrances and pedestrian bridges

Widening of the meeting point and sidewalks

Creation of additional stairs and elevators

Separation of entry gates from exit gates

Increasing the number of knowledge gates

Expanding investment spaces to boost revenue View this post on Instagram A post shared by هيئة الطرق والمواصلات، دبي (@rta_dubai) You will probably be hitting downtown more often than you already! And if that’s where your office is at, you are totally shimmying it aren’t you! The Lovin Dubai Show: 6 Countries, 1 Visa – It’s Official! ALSO READ: Some Dubai Employees Will Get A 4 Day Work Week This Summer

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.