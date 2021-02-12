د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai Police Fines A Tour Operator For Violating Restrictions With A Desert Gathering

Dubai Police along with Dubai Tourism fined a tour operator AED50,000 after discovering an organised outdoor gathering that didn’t comply with COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Following the fines given to Dubai residents who threw a private party just a few days ago, a scene in Dubai’s desert saw a bunch of four-wheel dives, announced by the Dubai Media Office.

The tour operator was fined AED50,000 after violating Covid-19 regulations issued by Dubai

Gatherings of any sort are only allowed a maximum of 10 people

Several peeps have been fined for violations of a similar nature in the last week, including yacht parties, a gathering at a local establishment and a private villa party.

