AED 50,000 Fine: The Dubai Police Impounded A Car For Reckless Behaviour

Trying to be cool could cost you as much as AED 50,000, folks.

Dubai Police have summoned a driver caught performing dangerous stunts and driving recklessly in the Al Marmoom area during rainfall.

The incident occurred despite repeated warnings urging the public to follow traffic laws and exercise caution, especially during adverse weather conditions.

The driver was caught stunt driving and drifting

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, explained that patrol teams observed the driver engaging in unlawful and hazardous behaviour. “The reckless actions, including stunt driving and drifting, posed significant risks to public safety and disrupted the area,” he said.

The vehicle has been impounded and a massive fine of AED 50,000 needs to be paid

In response, Dubai Police impounded the vehicle and issued fines under Federal Traffic and Road Laws. The case was also processed in line with Decree No. 30 of 2023, which mandates a payment of AED 50,000 to release an impounded vehicle and clear outstanding fines. Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring public safety and enforcing strict penalties for traffic violations.