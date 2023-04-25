A Dubai Police Officer Was Seen Helping A Resident With His Ghutra

There is a lot to love about Dubai; the attractions, the diversity, its safety, and its people. What’s not to love? It’s a city that’s home to people from all walks of life. Every day is an interesting day in Dubai. Every day something new or exciting is happening.

Many agree that the safety of Dubai is the number one reason why they love this city. And who keeps the residents safe? It’s definitely Dubai Police. The police force is powerful yet kind. They are just and righteous. Many stories have surfaced that show Dubai Police in their true colours and this video is just a drop in the bucket.

This video of a Dubai Police officer fixing the ghutra for a resident went super viral over Eid break

Most comments on the video state how much Dubai Police is admired for their kindness of efforts

The video was shared by @mu__zz__ and it got 299,000 views on Lovin Dubai! The video in itself is so simple but it captures the kindness of the officers and the love residents have for the Emirati culture.

