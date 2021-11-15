Dubai Police Save The Day After A 5-Year-Old Lost His Prized Expo Passport

Five year old Hassan Ali Abbas lost his precious Expo 2020 Dubai Passport! The little boy and his mother had been to Expo 2020 Dubai eight times ever since it opened in October.

Every time Hassan visited the Expo 2020 Dubai he carried his passport along, with pride

He had collected over 70 stamps in his passport. However, Hassan was heart-broken when he lost his Expo passport. After losing the passport, Hassan and his mother went back to over 60 places that they had visited the same day. However, the passport was found nowhere.

Hassan’s mother contacted the Dubai Police who promptly helped her

Hassan’s mother Farida Ali Abbas got in touch with the Dubai Police, who in turn communicated with Expo 2020. Dubai Police brought his smile back in a very special way. The Dubai Police and Expo 2020 Dubai came together and gave the little boy a new passport with fresh stamps. Besides, they also gave Hassan a season pass to the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Hasan, the boy who lost his passport of 70 stamps, is presented a replacement filled up by Expo 2020 Dubai staff member Fabio. #Expo2020 #Dubai pic.twitter.com/QomW9WdOQh — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) November 13, 2021

The little boy is now on a mission to visit all 192 country Pavilions at Expo 2020 and fill his passport with stamps of every nation.

Ain’t that just so CUTE!

