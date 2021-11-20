Dubai Princess Rescues Stray Kitten After Its Found Trapped With Tigers

Footage of a Dubai Princess rescuing her kitten who was found trapped with tigers is going viral. According to Latifa Rashed Al Maktoum via an Instagram post, the cat had accidentally entered the tiger enclosures and was caught by the tigers.

The princess shared a series of videos showing how she rescued the little kitty who got trapped amid tigers. In the first video, a gang of three tigers are seen trying to attack the lil kitten. Thankfully, two men come running to rescue the kitten. The following videos show that the kitten was rescued and was finally moved to a safe place.

The brave miracle kitten🐱✨this little stray got into one of the tiger enclosures and was caught by the tigers 🤦🏻‍♀️🥺 she’s doing well now and won’t be a little stray anymore !❤️❤️❤️

Well, Dubai royals are known for their down-to-earth nature