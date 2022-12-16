Dubai Ranks #1 In International Tourism And Is The 2nd Most Popular City In The World

A no-bias British research company called Euromonitor released it’s index of the Top 10 City Destinations of 2022

Dubai ranked #2 on the list and was topped by Paris which took the #1 spot. Of the 10 destinations on the list, Dubai is the only Middle-Eastern city among eight European cities and one American city. This is the second time in a row that Dubai was ranked the second most popular city in the world.

Despite the city taking the second position in the list, Dubai is #1 in terms of international arrivals. Dubai welcomed 12 million tourists this year, which almost double the amount of 2021!! Moreover, Dubai also ranks #1 regionally in terms of popularity.