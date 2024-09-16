Dubai Resident Warns of Nanny Recommendations on Facebook

Dubai resident, Ger Linde, took to facebook to question the authenticity of nanny recommendations on Facebook. She claims that certain accounts have been making suspicious posts on mom groups as well as community groups on Facebook.

The Facebook user started by bringing attention to 2 accounts by the handle “Isabella Turner” and “Valleria Stan Smith”. She shared screenshots in which these accounts are showing irregularities in their posting.

For example; she shares screenshots where “Isabella Turner” was first posting as a nanny herself looking for work, then later on started posting recommendations suggesting herself as an “excellent” worker from the perspective of a past family that this alleged nanny was working for.

Such posts were observed on all kinds of community engagement groups not just mom groups.

It is important to note that there are many legality and safety concerns regarding the issue of hiring nannies without consulting agencies. Linde highlighted that in order to legally hire any domestic worker they must acquire a sponsorship from the family they are working with or they must get a letter from a licensed agency. Meaning that it is illegal to do domestic work on a freelancer visa, even though many of the nanny hiring posts on facebook claim it is alright.

Linde shared with us some tips on how to avoid falling for these “scammers”. This includes understanding that Facebook recommendations are not always reliable, contacting licensed agencies (such as ‘Tadbeer’ & ‘Maids CC) in order to ensure you are protected by law if any mishaps occur and to make sure to look for specialized workers when it comes to hiring for newborn care.