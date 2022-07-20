Dubai Residents Are Tired Of Waking Up To Construction Noises Daily

Living in the city comes with some pros and some cons – it’s all rosy and sunshine in town. A massive pro is that it’s close to EVERYTHING and a con is it’s close to EVERYTHING.

Dubai, as amazing as it is, takes the term ‘hustle and bustle of the city’ quite literally. It’s the city that’s buzzing with activity. It’s the city that never sleeps – with a few sleep-deprived residents who complain about the construction noise.

If you live in Marina, JVC, or any of the new areas, surely you’ve woken up to the sound of drilling at one point

@DMunicipality can you please confirm how is 24/7 concrete work justified in residential areas. It is already midnight and concrete construction work is going on next to my building.The noise of cement mixing trucks and other machines are not letting us sleep #JVC — Waseem Hassan (@waseemhakhoon) June 28, 2022

Residents are tweeting their complaints about the noise from various parts of the city

Some of the construction noise next to us at 6:04am today and has been happening since they broke ground. Is this legal? When we invested in Dubai did we invest in sound pollution and abuse? @Binghalita11 @HHShkMohd #Dubai #RealEstate #Investment #Human #Rights #HumanRights #UAE pic.twitter.com/rq83dLpvLS — Her Humbleness (@HHSafiRoshdy) June 1, 2021

Many aren’t woken up by the sound but rather can’t sleep from it at night

Who can we reach out to to report excessive construction noise during late night hours? It’s 23:58 here in #Dubai and the construction next door here in MotorCityDubai is ridiculously loud! #UAE #construction #noisepollution — Akira Yuki (@AkiraYukiUAE) June 7, 2022

Some are just finding out that the construction doesn’t necessarily stop on the weekends

what is officially weekend in the #UAE 🇦🇪 Dubai?

are construction works, construction noise and etc. allowed on Saturday’s in residential buildings with residents living in that same building? @Land_Department @DMunicipality @DXBMediaOffice @NKLCommunities @NakheelOfficial — KY (@NASAEUMENAASAF) March 8, 2022

So, what should residents do?

What is it about Dubai residential building that gives construction companies the right to make noise all night and not finish at 10pm? One rule for profit and another for people — Nicholas Moore (@moore2nick) April 1, 2021

Construction work is not allowed to start between 8pm and 6am

If however, it is happening beyond these hours then you can submit a report by calling Dubai Municipality at 800900 or through their app.