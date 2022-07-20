د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

Dubai Residents Are Tired Of Waking Up To Construction Noises Daily

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Dubai Residents Are Tired Of Waking Up To Construction Noises Daily

Living in the city comes with some pros and some cons – it’s all rosy and sunshine in town. A massive pro is that it’s close to EVERYTHING and a con is it’s close to EVERYTHING.

Dubai, as amazing as it is, takes the term ‘hustle and bustle of the city’ quite literally. It’s the city that’s buzzing with activity. It’s the city that never sleeps – with a few sleep-deprived residents who complain about the construction noise.

If you live in Marina, JVC, or any of the new areas, surely you’ve woken up to the sound of drilling at one point

Residents are tweeting their complaints about the noise from various parts of the city

Many aren’t woken up by the sound but rather can’t sleep from it at night

Some are just finding out that the construction doesn’t necessarily stop on the weekends

So, what should residents do?

Construction work is not allowed to start between 8pm and 6am

If however, it is happening beyond these hours then you can submit a report by calling Dubai Municipality at 800900 or through their app.

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer