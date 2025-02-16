Dubai Rolls Out 40 Air-Conditioned Rest Areas For Delivery Riders!

Dubai’s delivery riders just got a well-deserved upgrade! The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled 40 brand-new air-conditioned rest areas across the city, offering much-needed relief for those who keep our takeout cravings satisfied.

Cool comfort while you wait

No more melting under the Dubai sun! Each of these rest areas comes with a comfy, air-conditioned seating space for up to 10 riders, plus dedicated parking for their motorcycles. Designed with safety and visibility in mind, these spots offer the perfect break between deliveries.

Why this matters

This initiative isn’t just about comfort, it’s also about road safety and rider well-being. With over 46,600 delivery bikes zipping around the city and 2,535 delivery companies in operation, providing proper rest spaces helps prevent fatigue-related accidents. Plus, it aligns with Dubai’s ‘Zero Fatalities’ Traffic Safety Strategy, ensuring safer roads for everyone.

Where can riders chill?

The locations for these rest stops were carefully chosen based on demand and delivery routes. Some key spots include:

Hessa Street

Al Barsha

Barsha Heights

Al Karama

Jumeirah

Business Bay

Dubai Marina

International City

…and many more!

#RTA has completed the construction of 40 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery bike drivers. Locations were selected based on operational data analysis, demand for delivery services, and coordination with delivery companies. As a result, rest areas have been established in key… — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 16, 2025

Leveling up the delivery industry

Beyond cool-off zones, the RTA is also working on raising service standards in the delivery sector. That means professional certifications for riders and a framework to ensure top-notch service across the board.

Dubai’s delivery riders are essential to daily life, and this initiative is a big step in recognizing their hard work. Whether it’s a quick refresh between orders or just a moment to breathe, these new rest areas are a game-changer for the industry.

