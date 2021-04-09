Dubai’s Ruler Extends His Condolences To Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, extends his sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth II and the people of the United Kingdom over the passing of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh.

The statement, announced on Friday added that Prince Philip was not only a close friend to the UAE but to other nations and that ‘he will always be remembered for his devotion to his country and people.’

The statement read as follows:

“On behalf of people of UAE, I extend my sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth II & the people of United Kingdom over the demise of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.A close friend to the UAE & other nations, he will always be remembered for his devotion to his country and people.”