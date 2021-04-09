د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai’s Ruler Extends His Condolences To Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Dubai’s Ruler Extends His Condolences To Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, extends his sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth II and the people of the United Kingdom over the passing of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh.

The statement, announced on Friday added that Prince Philip was not only a close friend to the UAE but to other nations and that ‘he will always be remembered for his devotion to his country and people.’

The statement read as follows:

“On behalf of people of UAE, I extend my sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth II & the people of United Kingdom over the demise of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.A close friend to the UAE & other nations, he will always be remembered for his devotion to his country and people.”

On Friday afternoon, the Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has died at the age of 99

The Palace’s official statement said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

 

