Dubai Run Is Set To Make A Comeback To Dubai Next Month The pandemic is slowing down and since Dubai was one of the top cities to get it all under control, it now means we all get to reap the benefits: like all the events we were used to now making a return. Dubai Fitness Challenge makes a return to the city starting October 29, and along with the daily fitness activities encouraged by the government, is also the annual run everyone awaits – The #DubaiRun. Dubai Run is back and open to all for free, run along traffic-free SZR with family and friends When? November 26 is the day, and everyone’s welcome to join. All you have to do is register ahead of time on this link.

Imagine running past all of the city’s iconic buildings without a worry of ALL those cars

That’s the best thing about Dubai Fitness Challenge month, anything goes, all in the name of fitness. You can go for the run with family or your squad, either in the 1-km or 5km route.

What a great way to start one’s Friday morning, eh?

For 2020, Dubai Run allowed for a socially-distanced experience that asked residents to run “wherever they can, whenever they can”

Lots of people took this on by taking to their treadmills or running to and from one end of their homes, proof that the heart is in the community.

This year will still be safe, with masks and distance rules that will apply, but it’s great to be able to be back and feeling like a part of the people again.

BTW, this is completely separate from the Expo 2020 run that is going to take place on November 19

..wherein a circuit will go around the 192 pavilions on Friday, November 19.

There’s a 3km, 5km and 10km route.

So runners, if you’re keen on trying that out too, here’s a link to register.

And of course, cycling will also be back in motion at the Dubai Ride 2021

So get those bikes and helmets at the ready for a 14km loop and 4km family route at Sheikh Zayed Road on November 5!

So, what’s goal this year? 5 or 10km?

More details here.

via GIPHY