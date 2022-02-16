The Oman Insurance and Bupa Global Annual Dubai Canal Run Is Back And This Is What Participants Need To Know

Dubai is not without its many fitness events and the Dubai Canal Run has been a go-to for many runners of all levels, as it enters its third year. If you want to kickstart 2022 off, why not test your strength or gather your pals for a day of running this month?

The Dubai Canal Run takes place on the Dubai Canal (duh) and has a limited slot of runners –and you don’t want to miss out!

Register now to ensure your space.

The Dubai Canal Run is happening on February 26 and is organised by RaceME Events

Since last year’s run was postponed due to the pandemic, The Dubai Canal Run is back and bigger than ever

Yep. The excitement is brewing and the time is near for those who are ready to run either 3, 5 or 10km along the iconic Dubai Canal along the Business Bay vista.

What will you get? Loads of happy hormones post-run, some fun with family and friends and spectacular views as you make your way to the end of your finish line.

Get ready, get set and GO- this is for ALL runners of any kinds

Look at the categories below…

The important bits

The event kicks off at 7am on February 26 (it opens at 6am)

It’s a flat run and there will be plenty of water and aid stations along the way

More info here.