This Dubai Lad Leaves Keys In An Unattended Ferrari To Test How Safe Dubai Really Is
Dubai has established itself as one of the safest cities in the world, it’s one of the top reasons people love to live here and recently, a variety of ‘Dubai safety tests’ are going viral.
People are leaving their handbags, phones, laptops, and wallets in public places for a length of time to prove that nothing gets robbed.
*Lovin Dubai does not endorse anyone to seriously consider leaving valuables unattended, in the oft chance that an item does go missing, Dubai Police have bigger fish to fry.
Now, content creator @AymanAlYaman has gone a step further, putting Dubai to its ultimate safety test… using a Ferrari.
This Dubai Lad leaves keys in an unattended Ferrari to test how safe Dubai truly is
“Imagine doing this in London”
Some people are astounded by how trusting Ayman is while others dish some hard truths about how some areas are safer than others:
The dubai you mention isn’t deira, it doesn’t include us middle class people, please include us we’re residents too, we’re humans too. And please do not try to do this in Deira, forget the key, you will have a hard time finding yourself Via nadioparr
Very true, one lost a phone and was returned by the cab driver