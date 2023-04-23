This Dubai Lad Leaves Keys In An Unattended Ferrari To Test How Safe Dubai Really Is

Dubai has established itself as one of the safest cities in the world, it’s one of the top reasons people love to live here and recently, a variety of ‘Dubai safety tests’ are going viral.

People are leaving their handbags, phones, laptops, and wallets in public places for a length of time to prove that nothing gets robbed.

*Lovin Dubai does not endorse anyone to seriously consider leaving valuables unattended, in the oft chance that an item does go missing, Dubai Police have bigger fish to fry.

Now, content creator @AymanAlYaman has gone a step further, putting Dubai to its ultimate safety test… using a Ferrari.

This Dubai Lad leaves keys in an unattended Ferrari to test how safe Dubai truly is