Dubai Schools Are Providing A Solution For Parents With Nursery-Aged Children

You can’t really define how the last six months away from school and away from social interactions with friends and teachers affected students. In extraordinary times, parents were coping with working from home, possibly with your partner in the room next door, while your children were also trying to get an education under the same roof. Parents became teachers, homemakers and continued their work day – not easy! And as much effort as you put into creating a school room, it’s impossible to replicate the school environment and children simply MISSED their friends! We’ve all seen cute videos go viral of friends reuniting post-lockdown, and you’ve probably seen it in your own home, students missed their friends and the sense of normalcy that school brings, and they were possibly MORE excited about the new school year, and finally returning to campus, than parents… if that’s possible!? Friends are reuniting and there’s an optimistic buzz on school grounds for the beginning of a new academic year Parents should note that with uncertainty surrounding nurseries and schools reopening, schools are taking ALL precautions to make sure children can return to campus safely.

The fate of nurseries was uncertain for months Schools have been bending over backwards all summer to ensure the correct safety precautions are rolled out for the safe return of all students, taking into account not just hygiene, but also the emotional wellbeing of students as they face into a ‘new normal’. And while the KHDA has been issuing updates since the pandemic began, keeping both parents and schools informed, information for nurseries was scant. In late August, nurseries reached out to relevant authorities pleading for help, as many were facing closure, and finally, The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced nurseries can reopen providing they undergo health and safety inspections and receive a no-objection certificate from ADEK, the Abu Dhabi school authority. On Wednesday, the KHDA, Dubai’s school authority outlined the rules for nurseries reopening, however an opening date has yet to be announced and Dubai parents are searching for a safe environment for children to begin the new year.

Wow! What a great first day for the #WPSCommunity It was lovely to welcome all of our families back into school. #NewDaysNewWays #WPSteam @schoolscompared @gems_education تم النشر بواسطة ‏‎GEMS Wellington Primary School‎‏ في الثلاثاء، ١ سبتمبر ٢٠٢٠

A solution for parents Early learning provision in school systems follow the same format as schools and therefore they never faced the closure nurseries did. With added benefits like enrolling into a big school environment from Day 1 and incredible facilities, schools are also following the safety requirements laid out for the reopening of nurseries including the 10 child ‘bubble’ rule and daily temperature and health checks. School networks like GEMS Education are providing exactly that; early learning education in schools dotted across the city. With over 60 years of experience, GEMS is well placed to provide young students a safe environment that encourages the development of learning and critical thinking skills with a focus on emotional wellbeing. And YES they get to see their friends!

We are open! The most important humans are back in the building 'our students'! #WPSComingBackTogether #NewDaysNewWays تم النشر بواسطة ‏‎GEMS Wellington Primary School‎‏ في السبت، ٥ سبتمبر ٢٠٢٠