Dubai Will No Longer Need To Do Thermal Checks Starting This Month

Thermal testing got COVID-19 is no longer a requirement, as of January 1, 2021. Yep, that means wherever you’re going, checking your temperature through thermal scanners or manual temperature checks will no longer be mandatory, according to the Dubai Economy.

A circular announced the update on December 30.

Previously, thermal/manual scanning were a must before entry to any enclosed spaces

Like shopping malls, events, restaurants, workplaces and anywhere that isn’t outdoors.

It’s worth nothing though that this still means everyone has to wear masks, maintain social distances and comply with other strict safety rules.

