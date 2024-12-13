Dubai TikTok Star It’s Karam On Yapping, Cancel Culture & His Response To Threatening DMs

Known for his hilarious rants and unfiltered humor, It’s Karam joined The Lovin Dubai Show to spill the tea on his journey as a content creator. With his witty takes on life in Dubai and his signature “yapping” style, Karam has built a massive following by calling out trends and behaviors that hit home for his audience. He keeps it real—his humor is rooted in honesty, even if it stirs up a little drama along the way.

When it comes to cancel culture, Karam didn’t hold back. He gets it—there’s a thin line between being funny and crossing the linebut he’s all about staying true to himself. For him, it’s about intention. His approach to tricky or controversial topics isn’t to shy away but to handle them with thoughtfulness, striking a balance between entertaining his fans and respecting boundaries.

Of course, life as a public figure isn’t all laughs. Karam talked about dealing with hate and even threatening DMs, which he says just comes with the territory. His strategy? Don’t let the negativity win. He focuses on the good his content brings and stays grounded. His advice for anyone following along: be real, be kind, and don’t let the haters get to you.

Karam Sahyouni Talks TikTok Rants, Intrusive Thoughts & Social Media Stardom

