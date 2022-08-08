Dubai Tourism Jumps By 183% Compared to Last Year

Felt like the roads were busier at the beginning of the year, did you find it tricky to hail a taxi?

What you felt was in fact a 183% increase in tourism numbers in comparison to H1 last year. That, plus Dubai hotel occupancy sits at 74%, one of the highest in the world.

The numbers were reported by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai who said,

@HHShkMohd ’s vision to make Dubai the city of the future and the world’s best place to live, work and invest in has reinforced the emirate’s position as a global tourism destination of choice

Tourism in Dubai jumps by 183%

During H1 2022, Dubai welcomed 7.1 million international visitors, a 183% increase compared to H1 2021. The occupancy rate of Dubai hotels during the first half of 2022 reached 74%, one of the highest in the world

People are praising Dubai for its growth and sharing the reasons why

This strategy reveals how Dubai attracted International visitors. Liking for better living style and good infrastructure facilities are the main attributing factors. — K.RAGAVAN.. (@write2ragavan) August 8, 2022

And many other reasons why Dubai just ‘works’

