Dubai’s Ultimate Wonderland Is Here & You Can Get In For FREE!

Let’s go Dubai!!! get ready to enter a whole new dimension of fun! House of Hype is officially landing in Chinatown, Dubai Mall, and they’re making waves with an insane 14-day activation— The Hundo!

From February 8 to 21, every single day from 5 pm till 7 pm, 100 lucky guests can score FREE entry by meeting a quirky, fun requirement!

Think funky hair, celeb lookalikes, unpaired shoes, and even the ability to floss dance. Yep, this is the most exciting social event of the season, and you definitely wouldn’t wanna miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House Of Hype (@househype)

The rules are simple…show up, meet the daily challenge, and if you’re among the first 100, you’re in for free!

The lineup is as fun as it gets!

Each category is designed to bring people together for the ultimate community-powered experience.

So folksss, it won’t be wrong to say…

House of Hype is welcoming you to the WONDERVERSE that blends over 100 immersive worlds, jaw-dropping spectacles, content creator stages, gaming madness, and unreal shopping. Guests will step into neon cities, glowing gardens, and futuristic realms built for viral moments. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker, content creator, foodie, or gamer, this is the ultimate entertainment experience you wouldn’t want to miss!

Plus, every moment is packed with surprises, performances, and prizes, including the exclusive HyperCoin, which unlocks shopping discounts as you play and explore!

Important Deets!

Location: Level One, Chinatown, Dubai Mall

Official Opening: February 7, 2025

Open daily: from 10 am till 12 pm

General Admission: AED 149

The Hundo Activation: February 8 – 21, 2025 | From 5 pm to 7 pm

Buy your tickets here.

If you’re in Dubai, you NEED to be here!