WIN! 2 Tickets For Dubai World Cup Happening This Weekend

Fascinators at the ready!

The biggest and boldest fashion and racing statement event is looming. Saturday, March 26, marks Dubai World Cup day at The Meydan Racecourse and with that, it brings one of the world’s richest races, and one GIANT party.

Apron View tickets from AED295 – BOOK NOW!

We’ve got two gold-dust tickets up for grabs. If you wanna attend the races, and party all night long to tunes from Sigala, Rudimental and Becky Hill, answer one easy-peasy question to get in the running.

WIN! 2 Tickets for Dubai World Cup up for Grabs

Loading…

McGettigan’s is getting the party started citywide

Bringing a good dose of Irish craic to the races, McGettigan’s will be hosting pre-race parties at venues citywide. The entire Apron View will also be coordinated by The Dubai Girl and the Dubai World Cup After-Race Concerts are also hosted by McGettigan’s… Bring it on!