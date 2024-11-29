Dubai’s Coolest New Terrace is the Ultimate Hangout Spot

The Secret’s Out: NOX’s New Terrace is the Spot

City Walk just got cooler. NOX has quietly opened the doors to its brand-new terrace, and honestly? It’s a vibe you don’t want to miss. Picture this: lush tropical-inspired decor, chandeliers giving off just the right glow, and an atmosphere that’s equal parts laid-back and effortlessly stylish.

The food? Think world fusion with flavors that hit just right. Pair that with some killer signature cocktails, and you’re set for the night. But here’s the twist—what starts as a chill dinner can easily turn into a spontaneous party, thanks to their resident DJs who know exactly how to set the mood.

The best part? It’s not going to break the bank

As their prices start from AED 50 to AED 190, it’s got that sweet spot between casual and fancy. Oh, and if you’re into a good deal, they’re doing 50% off the Chef’s Special until December 8.

So, whether you’re gathering the squad for after-work drinks or just looking for a new go-to weekend spot, NOX has you covered. Open every day except Mondays, it’s your next excuse to head to City Walk.

