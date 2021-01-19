Feature
Dubai's Crown Prince Shares Extraordinary Pictures Of This Week's Fog
You think you snapped a nice pic of the fog this am?
Well, wait till you see what Dubai’s Crown Prince just shared on his Insta feed.
A keen photographer, and no doubt he’s got access to the best rooftops and drones in town, Fazza just shared snaps of the Burj Khalifa, the Burj Al Arab and Downtown Dubai under cloud cover, and in one fell swoop, they have put my entire camera roll of cloud snaps to shame.
First up, this beautiful short video of early morning fog in Dubai racked up over half a million views
Then, the world’s only seven-star hotel, completely lost under cloud cover
Find a more eerily beautiful shot than the Burj Khalifa, by night, shrouded in clouds and mist
Burj K, that you boo?
Downtown Dubai is a big chunk of one of the world’s most incredibly skylines, and it’s even more beautiful by night
