Dubai's Crown Prince Shares Extraordinary Pictures Of This Week's Fog

You think you snapped a nice pic of the fog this am?

Well, wait till you see what Dubai’s Crown Prince just shared on his Insta feed.

A keen photographer, and no doubt he’s got access to the best rooftops and drones in town, Fazza just shared snaps of the Burj Khalifa, the Burj Al Arab and Downtown Dubai under cloud cover, and in one fell swoop, they have put my entire camera roll of cloud snaps to shame.

First up, this beautiful short video of early morning fog in Dubai racked up over half a million views