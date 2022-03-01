Dubai's FAVE 4-Hour Brunch Just Levelled Up Big Time With More Eats And Treats

Saturday brunch gangg, step right up!

Dubai’s FAVE (with a capital ‘F!’) brunch has levelled up and is 100% worthy of your time. Graze Gastro Grill & Bar is pulling all stops to throw a 4-hour-long RAGER of a Saturday brunch and here’s all you need to know!

Located at La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, this resto is literally the ideal chill spot for both families and friends: with gourmet food, live entertainment (both singer and DJ), premium drinks and the option of indoor or outdoor dining – you’re left with ZERO reasons to complain.

The venue is a sure mood booster with its live ambience & electro-soul tunes by Bruno Fave.

The GRAZE Gastro Grill & Bar’s 4-hour brunch experience is coming back stronger with a wide variety of dishes not to be missed!

Discover the finest Aussie cuisine, a wide variety of delicious seafood dishes and crafted concoctions so good that even 4 hours of brunching are not enough!

Appetizers in the crafted new menu include a Poached Chilled Seafood platter, alongside a delicate Salmon Carpaccio, Black Angus Tartar, Crispy Calamari, and a creamy Sweetcorn Chowder – served in a generous sharing portion.

Mains are accompanied by sides including traditional Steakhouse Fries, Creamed Spinach, Grilled Sweetcorn and the legendary Truffle Mac & Cheese.

Sweet tooths will have a gala time brunching at this urban steakhouse!

Conclude your feast with a heavenly platter of sweet treats, including a Warm Chocolate Tart, Strawberry Pavlova, and Baked Basque Cheesecake, and keep some space to savour an Artisan Cheese Board, carefully crafted and arranged by the most dedicated of chefs.

Let’s talk $$$:

AED299 per person, incl. soft bevvies (flavoured iced teas, mojitos, fresh lemon mint, ginger ale, hot beverages)

AED399 per person, incl. premium bevvies (sparkling and house grapes (red, white, rose), house spirits, cocktails and hops)

All the zesty deets:

Where? Graze Gastro Grill & Bar at La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk

When? Every Saturday

Time? 1pm-5pm

For more deets or bookings, click here.