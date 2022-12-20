Latest
Dubai’s Gold Souk Extension Is Unmissable This Festive Season
Prepare to be amazed.
The Dubai Gold Souk Extension (DGSE) needs to be on everyone’s bucket list. Mixing old and new, it’s an extension and rejuvenation of a much-loved area, serving an authentic souk experience and HEAPS of shopping opportunities
Located just across from the original Gold Souk, the extension is set to become a leading jewellery destination worldwide and ensures Dubai keeps a firm grip on its position as a global hub for gold and jewellery.
Stroll through traditional sikkas and bright passages, take in fab waterfront views and shop the world’s most stunning array of gold and diamonds
The impressive stats
The extension is a mixed-use development, home to 295 shops, 255,000 square feet of office space and 468 high-quality residences. Plus, it’s a goldmine for foodies too, with plenty of cafes and restaurants to tempt all tastebuds.
Look for storied brands and new names including Al Romaizan Gold & Jewellery, Malabar Gold & Diamond, Al Kanz Jewellery, Dhakan Jewellers, Jawhara Jewellery, Joyallukas Jewellery, La Marquise Jewellery, Hanif Jewellers, Gold House Jewellery, Siroya Jewellers, New Mashoom Jewellery, Top Gold, Zayan Gold, Al Iman, Navran Jewellers, Ismail Jewellery, Popley Jewellery, Kalyan Jewellers, Stargems Diamonds, with many more all under the DGSE roof.
For gold, diamonds and precious stones in endless designs and unbeatable prices – Look no further
There’s heaps coming up including lots of Christmassy events
The Christmas festivities kick off with carol singers, performances by magicians, acrobats and jugglers, and much more – how festive is that!
Follow here for updates
The important bits
DGSE opening hours:
Open daily from 10AM-10PM, and from 10AM-12PM during holidays and festive season
Get there:
- Reaching the Dubai Gold Souk Extension has never been easier with the transportation hub located in Deira Enrichment Project that includes the Gold Souk Metro station, an RTA Bus Terminal, and taxi ranks
- Location: Hind Plaza, Al Khor Street, Deira
- Multi-storey car parking available at Dubai Gold Souk Parking Building