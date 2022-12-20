Dubai’s Gold Souk Extension Is Unmissable This Festive Season

Prepare to be amazed.

The Dubai Gold Souk Extension (DGSE) needs to be on everyone’s bucket list. Mixing old and new, it’s an extension and rejuvenation of a much-loved area, serving an authentic souk experience and HEAPS of shopping opportunities

Located just across from the original Gold Souk, the extension is set to become a leading jewellery destination worldwide and ensures Dubai keeps a firm grip on its position as a global hub for gold and jewellery.

Stroll through traditional sikkas and bright passages, take in fab waterfront views and shop the world’s most stunning array of gold and diamonds

The impressive stats

The extension is a mixed-use development, home to 295 shops, 255,000 square feet of office space and 468 high-quality residences. Plus, it’s a goldmine for foodies too, with plenty of cafes and restaurants to tempt all tastebuds.

Look for storied brands and new names including Al Romaizan Gold & Jewellery, Malabar Gold & Diamond, Al Kanz Jewellery, Dhakan Jewellers, Jawhara Jewellery, Joyallukas Jewellery, La Marquise Jewellery, Hanif Jewellers, Gold House Jewellery, Siroya Jewellers, New Mashoom Jewellery, Top Gold, Zayan Gold, Al Iman, Navran Jewellers, Ismail Jewellery, Popley Jewellery, Kalyan Jewellers, Stargems Diamonds, with many more all under the DGSE roof.

For gold, diamonds and precious stones in endless designs and unbeatable prices – Look no further

There’s heaps coming up including lots of Christmassy events

The Christmas festivities kick off with carol singers, performances by magicians, acrobats and jugglers, and much more – how festive is that!

Follow here for updates

The important bits

DGSE opening hours:

Open daily from 10AM-10PM, and from 10AM-12PM during holidays and festive season

Get there: