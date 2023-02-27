Dubai’s Luxury International Boat Show Is Back Again This March

Dubai’s Favourite Luxury International Boat Show Is Back Again This March

Ready to dive into the 2023 Dubai International Boat Show? It’s where you need to be to check out all the incredible super yachts, boats and discover your life around the ocean.

The popular annual event is a must-attend for anyone interested in boats, water sports and a marine lifestyle, with demos, displays, talks, and more.

The largest and most established boat show in the UAE, GCC and the Middle East is back on March 1-5

Dubai International Boat Show is not only the best place to hang out with your fellow boats and water sports fanatics, but also attracts VIP guests from around the world, as it’s one of the longest running boat shows in the region.

Can you believe it?! This year is the 29th edition!

Get your tickets here!

There’s MUCH to see and do at this 5-day event such as:

FOOD – Take in the incredible views of superyachts in front of the stunning Dubai Skyline and Ain Dubai, all while toasting the sounds of top DJs with signature drinks and delicious bites from Nikki Beach Dubai, and Buddha Bar.

Watersports fans, splash out! There will be loads of adrenaline-fueled demos of all your favourite watersports gadgets; we’re talking jet skis, fly boards, kite surfing and more that will also be on sale at the show.

The Supercar club – The rarest supercars will also be spotted around the show, courtesy of club Group 63.

The daily show schedule will take place between 3pm-8pm daily, while it ends at 9pm on Friday and Saturday.

