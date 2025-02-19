Dubai’s ‘Mr. Cricket’ Hooks Up 400 Fans With FREE Tickets To India vs. Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025!

Cricket fever is officially taking over the UAE, and Anis Sajan, aka ‘Mr. Cricket UAE,’ just turned up the excitement with a legendary move!

The Vice Chairman of Danube Group made sure his hardworking employees don’t miss out on the action by gifting them 400 tickets to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025!

Talk about a boss move!

For many of these workers, who hail from cricket-crazy nations like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, getting a ticket to a match is nearly impossible. Prices are through the ROOF, and demand is sky-high.

But Sajan wasn’t about to let that stand in the way of his team experiencing the magic of live cricket. So, he stepped in and made their dream a reality.

To keep things fair, the 400 tickets were handed out through a lucky draw, ensuring everyone had a shot at winning

And the games? Oh, they’re the real deal! The chosen workers will get to witness some of the BIGGEST matches of the tournament, including:

Bangladesh vs. India – Feb 20

India vs. Pakistan – Feb 23 (yep, THE match!)

India vs. New Zealand – March 2

The Semi-Final – March 4

Can you imagine the energy in that stadium?!

Sajan didn’t stop at just handing out tickets. He made sure his employees would be comfortable throughout the day…

Since food and water aren’t allowed inside the stadium, Danube Group is taking care of everything!!

From early lunch packs on the bus ride to snack coupons during the match and even dinner for the ride home, these workers are getting the VIP fan experience!

And for those who weren’t lucky enough to score a ticket? No worries! Mr. Cricket UAE is also hosting a MASSIVE match screening at the Danube warehouse, bringing the excitement straight to them. People can’t stop praising Anis Sajan for this thoughtful initiative. Giving back to the hardworking employees who keep the company running is something not every boss does, and fans are calling it a truly heartwarming gesture.

In Sajan’s own words…

“Cricket is more than just a sport; it’s an emotion. My goal was simple—to bring joy to my team and show appreciation for their dedication. Watching their cricketing idols live will be an unforgettable experience.”

With ticket prices soaring and fans scrambling to grab seats, this move proves that the love of the game is all about inclusivity, passion, and community.

Hats off to Mr. Cricket UAE for making it happen!