Dubai's Top Restaurants Are Doing Set Menus From Just AED95!

Foodies, brace yourselves, the foodie celebration of the YEAR is back. A firm annual favourite, when JW Marriott Marquis Dubai throws open its doors and hosts menus for all budgets across its famous restaurants. JW Marriott Marquis is THE Destination of Exceptional Taste with over 10 multi-award winning restaurants, bars and lounges so you KNOW it’s going to be good! So what’s actually happening? Restaurant Month IS BACK from March 1 until March 31. What does that mean? It means you can enjoy special set menus, up to three courses, at iconic restaurants, for AED95 to AED195. And this year, you can also add a foodie staycay at this iconic five-star hotel – scroll for deets. Restaurant Month: From AED95, the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai has set menus at eight iconic restaurants

Set menus at fine-dining restaurants start from AED195 For a taste of the Far East, Tong Thai is ready to serve up a simply incredibleeee mix of deep-fried prawn cakes, Thai chicken dumplings, curries, stir-fried noodles, beef tenderloin in a delicious oyster sauce and much more. Delish! Prime68 needs NO introduction. Located on the 68th floor of the world’s tallest 5-star hotel with stunning views of Downtown Dubai… An evening here is always a night to remember. And throughout restaurant month, they’re offering up a truly sophisticated set menu with the finest ingredients. Diners can choose between sizzling steaks, salmon or corn-fed chicken dishes and delicious starters such as a Steak Tartar, Truffle Burrata and more, plus an exclusive selection of desserts, for example, artisanal cheese! All for AED195 per person – What a steal! Want a taste of PREMIUM Japanese eats? Then book yourself into Izakaya where the restaurant’s Sake Boy brings his cart to your table for a complimentary tasting experience! Izakaya guests can also meet Wasabi Girl who comes to the table to prepare fresh wasabi. Call 04 414 3000 to book now

Casual eats have NEVER looked so good with menus starting from AED95 If you’re looking for a casual dining experience with idyllic Dubai Canal views, step right up. Bridgewater Tavern & Café Artois are serving up a burger, wings and a pint for AED95, either indoors or al fresco with stunning Dubai Water Canal views. Next up, Positano is a slice of Itay’s picturesque Amalfi Coast where you can enjoy All-You-Can-Eat Pizza for AED95. Em YUMMMM! La Farine is a delish range of European cuisine and finally, at Kitchen6 the spread is like NO OTHER. Kitchen6 is the hotel’s award-winning buffet restaurant, this is the opportunity to loosen your belt and really dig into a range of live cooking stations with a mix of everything from Western to Asian to Arabic and Indian cuisine. Prepare to feast! Eat at ANY of these restaurants from AED95. Call 04 414 3000 to book now The Kitchen6 offer is only valid Saturday-Wednesday for dinner (7 pm until 11pm)

Hello staycay! Combine your meal with a staycation This is available ONLY throughout the month of March. You can combine your meal deal and enjoy a luxe staycay at JW Marriott Marquis, PLUSSSS breakfast for two the next morning. Dreamy!