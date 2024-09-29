DXB Opened The First Lounge With A ‘Stress-Relief’ Area

Dubai International Airport has launched the first ever lounge dedicated to making people of determination as comfortable as possible during their travels.

The ‘Assisted Travel Lounge’ is located in terminal two of the airport and consists of many accommodations that cater to people with special needs. This includes plenty of wide spaces that can fit wheelchairs and facilitate easy movement.

The design of the place features tactile material, diffused lighting and ‘push for help’ buttons on the walls for those with visual impairments. The seating areas are strategically positioned close to the staff in order to make communication easier for people who are hearing challenged.

One of the most special aspects is the ‘stress-relief’ room aka the ‘Decompression Room’. This room is centered around making sure people who are on the Autism spectrum have a place to relax if they get overstimulated from the business of the airport.

There is also a designated area for unaccompanied minors to ensure their safety during travelling. This project comes in collaboration between Dubai Airports and Dnata as part of a larger project aiming to enhance accessibility for all terminals of the airport.

The Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports, Majid Al Joker, stated, “This lounge reflects our unwavering commitment to making Dubai International a welcoming place for all travellers.”

The Assisted Travel Lounge will be open for the public use as of September 30th.