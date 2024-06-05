Early 2000s Hip-Hop Legends Are Performing Live In Dubai For One Night Only

Xzibit, D12, and Obie Trice are bringing it on so buckle up, Dubai because they’re promising a night of epic proportions! These rap legends (who were once affiliated with Dr Dre and Eminem) are dropping the mic at Coca-Cola Arena in June for their 3 Twenty Anniversary tour which is expected to be LIT.

You can find tickets HERE

This concert kicks off the Dubai Summer Surprises with a bang, so get ready to relive the anthems that defined an era

We’re talking 20 years of hip-hop history coming alive on one stage. Xzibit, the lyrical powerhouse discovered by Dr. Dre, will bring the energy that made “Man vs. Machine” a chart-topper. D12, the Detroit crew that once featured Eminem, will unleash their raw energy and fan favorites like “My Band” and “Git Up.” And Obie Trice, a founding member of Eminem’s Shady Records, will guarantee the “Cheers” flow all night long, performing tracks from his multi-platinum debut alongside his solo hits.

This isn’t just a concert; it’s a chance to witness rap royalty redefine the stage. Remember those iconic MTV shows hosted by Xzibit (P.S. it was called Pimp My Ride)!. Prepare to be transported back to that era. Relive the electrifying presence of D12’s live performances, and raise a glass as Obie Trice drops verses that cemented his place in hip-hop history.

All the deets:

When? June 29

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

Price? Tickets start at AED199