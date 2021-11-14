Earthquake Tremors Were Felt In The UAE Today And Here’s How Residents Reacted

Mild tremors were felt in the UAE on Sunday, November 14- after 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit southern Iran at 4:07pm.

Several residents in Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah felt the tremors and have also been evacuated for their own safety. The NCM also stated that the tremors had a mild impact northern and eastern side of the country.

Residents reported that the tremors lasted for two to three minutes and were felt in Jumeirah Lake Towers, Nahda, Deira, Barsha, Dubai Investments Park, Discovery Gardens, as well as Al Nahda and Corniche in Sharjah. Some communities in Ras Al Khaimah also felt the tremors.

Tremors were felt throughout the UAE and residents shared their reaction on social media

Residents also shared terrifying videos of chandeliers moving

High-rise tenants felt swaying and their monitors, desks, chairs, curtains and other heavy equipment tremble.

Felt dizzy and confused for a hot minute till I saw the curtains moving! #earthquake Dubai, UAE. pic.twitter.com/lvSq4Xzm2I — Norman (@felixxnorman) November 14, 2021

Residents were safely evacuated from buildings

We truly hope everyone’s safe!