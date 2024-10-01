Ebraheem Al Samadi Shares His Take on Viral Diddy Scandal

Dubai Bling’s, Ebraheem Al Samadi, gave his opinion on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking scandal.

According to The Guardian, the case involves allegations that the music producer, Diddy, held parties where multiple illegal activities occurred.

Some claim that there is a list on the internet that states the names of celebrities who were invited to these parties, but there is no confirmation of whether this “list” is real or if the invitees were involved in the illegal activities.

Sean Diddy Combs is now under investigation for sex trafficking, racketeering, facilitating prostitution, physical abuse, forced drugging among other things, to which he has pled “not guilty”.

However, Al Samadi shared a thought with his followers where he claimed that the people involved with Diddy are the same celebrities who chose to stay silent about the attacks occurring in Palestine and Lebanon. According to the entrepreneur this is telling of their “bad” characters and proves further that “the world is only defined in two which is the good versus the bad.”

Al Samadi later goes on to give the public advice on “purifying their life” because as it is seen with Diddy and those allegedly involved with him as “wrongdoings always get caught.”

