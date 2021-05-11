A Round-Up Of All The Things You Can Do This Eid In Dubai

Eid al Fitr is here and if you’re not limited to at-home celebrations, here’s the ultimate list for you. Plan ahead AND check out the awesome plans we have down below. Got any plans? No? Well, maybe these might inspire you

6. Kids go FREE at BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai (for some fun for the whole family!) Yep, buy one ADULT ticket and get your kid in for free. As long as they’re under the age of 13, you’re good to go for AED140/person. Family Fun Rides including the world record-breaking ride- Tallest swing ride in the world exists at BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai, along with many other attractions and games for all ages. Speaking of entertaining yourself, Eid at BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai is being celebrated with special Bollywood shows AND a special Eid menu from May 12-15. More info here.

5. Get down and test your competitive levels at the JA Shooting Club’s paintball section It’s a long weekend after all, and if doing something new has been on your bucket list for a while, perhaps a game of paintball should be of interest? Yep, you get to run around and take your anger out on a ‘battlefield.’ Some games start at AED80 and upwards, depending on the package you choose here. More info here.

4. Unwind with a 60-minute massage (because you deserve it) Whether it’s a solo massage or booking it in the same room with your bestie, a massage has more benefits than the obvious. Athletes can greatly benefit from it, as well as people who have built up tension from work stress. How about you Google a spot that’s closest to you and use discounts available online? This is a game-changer for long weekends. Phew.

3. Check out the Museum of the Moon – this is an experience like no other Ever wanted to visit the moon? Well, thanks to this installation at Al Quoz, you might now get the chance to do so. Get those ‘gram pics and book ahead (each person gets a 30-min session) as long as you book in advance. Dates: May 11 to 15, from 8pm to 830pm or 830 to 9pm More info here.

2. Catch a new H20 choreographed show from the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower Every night, at 8 pm throughout this Eid, Burj Khalifa will showcase a dazzling new show that’ll accompany Emirati music from composer and director Mohamed Al Ahmed. Fun!

1. Book a fabulous staycation in the desert Take a well-deserved break at Bay Al Shams, the Arabian-themed resort in the middle of the desert. Bask in the sand dunes, palm trees and lush nighttime vibes. This is a whole mood. More info here.