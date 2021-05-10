Kids Go For Free - Thanks To The Eid Offers At BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai

Eid is fast approaching which means, it’s time to prep those jalabeeya ‘fits, new jewellery, and the three-day plan. For most families, the first day is usually spent at home, bonding over leisure, quality time, and a ton of home-cooked meals. The following days then call for either the same thing or a different plan for each day. If you’re the latter, and you’re keen on making use of that day off work- here’s a swell plan for you.

First: Go on a drive to BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai any day between May 10-15th Celebrate Eid and enjoy 17 action-packed WORLD-class rides & attractions, delish food from Namaste India restaurant, beaut performances and SO MUCH MORE! Excited much??

Second: Get your phones ready (for selfies), your fambam and your excited self For Eid, BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai has decided not just to amp it up and give you the time of your life with its wild rides, nostalgic mementos from iconic Bollywood movies and lotsa food stalls- but ENTRY for kids is also free, with purchase of ONE adult ticket. Yes, free, so long as there’s the purchase of 1 adult ticket (highly likely!)

Third: Kids go FREE (if they’re under 13) Yep, buy one ADULT ticket and get your kid in for free. As long as they’re under the age of 13, you’re good to go for AED140/person. Family Fun Rides including the world record-breaking ride- Tallest swing ride in the world exists at BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai, along with many other attractions and games for all ages. Speaking of entertaining yourself, Eid at BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai is being celebrated with special Bollywood shows AND a special Eid menu from May 12-15. Geeked out yet?

Fourth: Experience true Indian vibes (minus the flight) A trip to this park means you’re essentially getting the feels of a true-to-heart Indian trip. The Indian cuisine is a delight and available for all at Namaste India Restaurant, or how ’bout a live show at the Rajmahal Theatre? Or take part in the MANY rides, like Sholay, for example. There’s JUST so much to see, do and play- your ‘gram is going to love you for it.