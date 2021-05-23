Electric Car Owners Can Enjoy FREE Parking And A Salik Tag In Dubai

Dubai is turning the entire city GREEN but one step at a time. Electric cars such as the Teslas have been on the road for quite a while now. They are very eco-friendly and let’s admit, they’re gorgeous.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have made some offers as incentives to encourage more people to opt for electric cars. More electric cars on the road is in line with the support of Dubai’s Green Mobility Strategy.

Owners of electric cars can enjoy FREE parking and a Salik tag in Dubai