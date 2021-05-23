Electric Car Owners Can Enjoy FREE Parking And A Salik Tag In Dubai

د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai is turning the entire city GREEN but one step at a time. Electric cars such as the Teslas have been on the road for quite a while now. They are very eco-friendly and let’s admit, they’re gorgeous.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have made some offers as incentives to encourage more people to opt for electric cars. More electric cars on the road is in line with the support of Dubai’s Green Mobility Strategy.

Owners of electric cars can enjoy FREE parking and a Salik tag in Dubai

Picture via @TeslaClubBE on Twitter

Electric car owners can park for free for up to 4 hours

Although most electric cars are on the pricey side, don’t these benefits make it worth it? RTA controlled parking lots charge from 2 to 4 dirhams per hour. Electric vehicles don’t need to approach RTA to benefit from this initiative. The cars that are already listed as electric vehicles will automatically be exempted from parking fees.

Additionally, free parking slots specifically for electric cars can be found across the city and they’ll remain exclusive until July 2022. Signs have been installed to reserve the parking slots. Often times they’re painted green to indicate these parking slots are for environmentally friendly vehicles.

Only Dubai-licensed electric vehicles can benefit from this initiative.

Electric car owners can also receive free Salik tags upon registration

You can avail a free Salik tag upon registering the environmentally friendly vehicle. They are available at all 12 Salik customer service centres across the UAE.

Although the tag itself is free, owners of those vehicles are not exempt from toll fees!

