Electric Scooters Will Be Trialled Across Dubai Next Week

Five new scooter zones have been designated across Dubai with a trial period expected to begin early next week.

Scooters are a solution to congestion and the RTA plans to operate eScooters from Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai Internet City, 2nd of December St, Al Rigga and JLT.

The zones were selected for reasons like population density availability of public transport services, integrated infrastructure, and high traffic safety records.

Bright yellow markings for bikes and scooters been added around JLT giving a more official route for travellers on wheels.

Careem and another local company have partnered up with government authorities for the roll-out