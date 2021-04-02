Viral IG Star Elsa Majimbo Has Arrived And Is Living It Up With Dubai’s Fashionistas

Instagram’s breakout star, online comedian, and ‘professional bragger’ Elsa Majimbo has arrived in D Town- already taking the city by storm.

While the world was forced into a collective lockdown, with the future seems uncertain, one bright light brought a lot of us some optimism and laughter- and that’s all thanks to Elsa’s hilarious content.

Her iconic shades, chip-eating, and humblebrag-ish attitude had the world OBSESSED with her

“Sending hugs, sending kisses? SEND MONEY!” Elsa’s many lines, related to quarantine life and her undeniable charisma, have become a household staple.

So it comes as no surprise that the 2020 Teen Choice Award winner for the African Social Star category has been warmly-welcomed to Dubai.