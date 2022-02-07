Emirates Airlines Is Gifting Travellers With 25% Off This Valentines Day

What’s more romantic than an unexpected getaway? Emirates Airlines know how to MAKE an occasion, especially Valentines Day!

The airline is offering travellers 25% off their flight when they book it with their loved ones or friends to select destinations. Whether you like a colder climate or beach weather, Emirates have a list of places you could visit so you could enjoy the day of love with the people you love.

Emirates Airlines is gifting you with 25% off your flights this Valentines Day

Whether you’re a couple or a group, you can get the 25% discount when you book from today until February 14

The offer isn’t just for a single couple but for up 9 loved ones, but not children or infants. If you book from today until February 14, you can take advantage of the offer – and it’s available for Economy and Business Class tickets.

Pick between London, Istanbul, Mauritius, Nairobi, Seychelles, Maldives, Colombo, Cairo, Amman, Beirut, Zurich, Moscow, Amsterdam, Munich, Paris, Barcelona and Phuket to spend your romantic getaway in.

UAE travellers can also plan their romantic getaway holidays with Emirates, starting from AED1,989 per person with complimentary breakfast, and special packages to all featured destinations. Sounds like it’s going to be one budget-friendly yet lavish romantic getaway!